Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 397,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $960.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

