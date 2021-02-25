Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $919,592.40 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 20,140 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $919,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $64.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

