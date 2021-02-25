Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $151.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,545,000 after purchasing an additional 483,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.