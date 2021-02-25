Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 18.4%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s stock price shot up 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.09. 630,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,085,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

