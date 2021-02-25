Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares in the company, valued at $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

