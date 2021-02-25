Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
Shares of PRLD opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
