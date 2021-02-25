Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29 to $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million to $540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.70 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,131. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 995,231 shares of company stock valued at $39,961,680. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.