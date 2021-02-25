ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Trading Up 7.9%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 149,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 278,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

