Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $480.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

PSTG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 4,924,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

