Qtum Price Down 18.6% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00010745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $533.75 million and $665.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,186,364 coins and its circulating supply is 98,152,561 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

