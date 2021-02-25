Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.