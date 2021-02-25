Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

