Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $31.24 million and $1.27 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.