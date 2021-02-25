QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

QUIK stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.