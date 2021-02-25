Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25), but opened at GBX 19.88 ($0.26). Rainbow Rare Earths shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,716,944 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of £87.85 million and a PE ratio of -31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.90.

In other Rainbow Rare Earths news, insider Alexander Lowrie acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

