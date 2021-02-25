Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,021 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PACK opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

