Raymond James Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $85.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $61.50 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

