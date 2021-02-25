Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/18/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
- 2/8/2021 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
