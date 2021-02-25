Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,845 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).
RB stock opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,303.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,241.78. The stock has a market cap of £41.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
