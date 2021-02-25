Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,845 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB stock opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,303.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,241.78. The stock has a market cap of £41.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.