Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading Up 15.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 676,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 644,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

