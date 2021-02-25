Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

