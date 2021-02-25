Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-$4.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. 796,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.