Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

