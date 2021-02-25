REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Position Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.33% of REV Group worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $834.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

