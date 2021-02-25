Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading 12.8% Higher

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. 9,281,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,345,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

