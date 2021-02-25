Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $105.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

