Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

