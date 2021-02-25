Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 154,592 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.