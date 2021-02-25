S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €22.76 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 1 year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.58 and its 200-day moving average is €20.30.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

