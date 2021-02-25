Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.58

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.58 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 247,190 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.63. The company has a market capitalization of £60.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

