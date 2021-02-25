Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 10,000 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

