Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,079 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

