Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.54 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

