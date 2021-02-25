Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

