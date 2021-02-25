Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,637 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,446,000 after buying an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HMS by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

