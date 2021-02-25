Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,992 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after buying an additional 531,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.