Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.90

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through four segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, and Semperform. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

