Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $102.00

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33), but opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.27). Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 105.04 ($1.37), with a volume of 705,139 shares trading hands.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior plc (SNR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £441.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

