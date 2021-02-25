Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.34 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Serinus Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.44 ($0.04), with a volume of 17,739,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.