Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Up 5.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57. 1,798,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 952,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

