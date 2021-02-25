SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.