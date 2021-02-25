SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $977,000 in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

