SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,452 shares of company stock valued at $24,355,086 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

