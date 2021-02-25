SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

