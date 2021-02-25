Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.