Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $50.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.