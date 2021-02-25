SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

