Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $2.54 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $50.85 million and $15.82 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

