Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SHGFF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Skylight Health Group
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.