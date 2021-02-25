Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SHGFF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

