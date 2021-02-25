Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of SNN opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

