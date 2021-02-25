Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.